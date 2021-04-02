Editor, The Messenger,
In May 2020, during the spring rains, Coolville Ridge Road had a major slip. Every week more and more of the road was slipping away. I want to publicly thank our County Engineer Jeff Maiden for getting right on this issue. He and his staff secured emergency funding, completed core drillings in September, drew up plans, and put the project out to bid in December. The Alan Stone Company started the repair on Feb. 16, 2021 and completed on March, 25, 2021. The only thing left to do is to pave that section of road. I am so glad Mr. Maiden took my concerns seriously and got the slip repaired before the upcoming spring rains which would have caused further slippage.
Pat Cain
Athens, OH
