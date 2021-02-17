Editor, The Messenger,
In address to:
Dr. James Gaskell, Mr. Jack Pepper, and Members of the Staff and Volunteers for the Athens City-County Health Department;
The Superintendents and Boards of Education for the school districts in Athens County wish to publicly acknowledge and thank you for assuring that school district employees for every district in the county have had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Our first vaccination clinic on Feb. 5 exceeded our expectations in how organized the event was, but also how positive your staff and volunteers were. There was certainly an air of celebration throughout the day that was recognized by the faculty and staff at each of our schools.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, the leadership at the Health Department has met with area Superintendents on a weekly basis, keeping us informed and talking through issues of concern. Your staff has walked us through contact tracing and communicating with members of our public, as well as supporting us in implementing appropriate safety protocols for opening our schools and operating our extra curricular programs. The partnership between the ACCHD and the school districts in Athens County has provided a greater level of assurance to our community that our students are returning to school and programming safely.
In the next few weeks our employees will receive a second vaccine and our students and families will be offered 4-5 days/week of in-person instruction at every school district in the county. This would not have been possible without your guidance, advocacy, and hard work. Please accept this letter as a token of our sincere gratitude. Every member of your team should be proud of what has been accomplished. Our families are elated that our children will have greater access to in person instruction. Thank you for your dedication to our students and to our community. You are all very much appreciated.
Sincerely,
John Hurd, Superintendent
Trimble Local School District
David Hanning, Superintendent
Federal Hocking Local School District
Lindy Douglas, Superintendent
Alexander Local School District
Rick Edwards, Superintendent
Nelsonville-York City School District
Thomas Gibbs, Superintendent
Athens City School District
Connie Altier, Superintendent
Tri-County Career Center
Heather Wolfe, Superintendent
Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center
Kevin Davis, Superintendent
Athens County Board of
Developmental Disabilities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.