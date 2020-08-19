Dear Honest and Kind Person,
I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart the honest, kind person who found my wallet at the ice cream shop in The Plains on Monday. After stopping for ice cream I must have missed my pocket when I tried to place my wallet inside my shorts. I stopped at the Valero on Tuesday morning and an employee gave me the wallet with everything inside including my $21! Just goes to show you that not everyone in this world is dishonest! Thanks to you, I was saved a lot of headache. It makes us believe that not everyone is bad in this world.
Thanks again for saving the day!
Sincerely,
Dennis Kish, Sr.
Nelsonville
