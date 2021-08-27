Editor, The Messenger,
Thinking we could get dinner at China Fortune on Stimson Ave., we drove on that street. It’s been under construction for a while, and the roadway is quite rough. The repair crew had prepared some temporary driveways to commercial establishments. We turned at the place where there had been a temporary driveway for the restaurant last week but, unbeknownst to us, the temporary drive had been changed.
Oops! The car went over the edge of the paved surface into the sandy sub-surface, about six inches down. There was a great “crunch” and abrupt stop. The car would neither reverse nor advance. The front wheels were down on the subsurface, and the rear wheels were still on Stimson Avenue pavement. Inside in our seats, we were not injured, but we felt helpless. My daughter stepped out of the car to motion traffic along, as our car was half in and half out of a driving lane. To our great surprise and relief, very soon two Athens policemen were there! We had not yet called to report an accident, but there they were. They just happened to be driving past and noticed our distress.
I got out of my car, but my disability to stand on my feet longer than a minute or two meant I was looking immediately for somewhere to sit. Two OU students were walking up Stimson. They hurried over to help us. One woman brought her car from a nearby parking lot for a seat for me. I sat in the student’s car while I waited. The students hovered near me, asking if I needed any water or anything. They were very kind!
Then I saw that two more policemen had arrived. They blocked traffic from coming any further up Stimson. Four of Athens’ finest were looking at the situation to see how to move my car off its precarious perch between the pavement and the gravel beneath.
The Mayor of Athens also appeared! He was just cruising nearby and stopped to inquire, so my daughter went over and talked with him.
Suddenly, I saw my car had been backed up, onto the pavement! The policemen had figured out how to get it to move! I thanked the girls because I could see I could get into my own car. I asked a policeman, “How did you do that?" He answered indistinctly, “Oh just a bit of imagination and luck.” I thanked them profusely.
My daughter and I got in our car to go home without further incident. Thanks to a couple of OU students and some clever Athens police officers, we had a happy ending to our scare.
Sara Gilfert
Athens
