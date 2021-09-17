Editor, The Messenger,
Be sure and let William Walker know how much we appreciated his Throwback Thursday remembrance of our African-American tonsorial artists. It is fascinating reading to understand more of our local past. I was struck by reading that Mr. Lomax would walk daily from his barber shop to his home on Mound Street for lunch.
Thank you, Mr. Walker, for nostalgia of simpler times that were once enjoyed.
Susan B.West
Athens
