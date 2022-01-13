Hi John,
I read your Throwback Thursday article on the Silver Bridge disaster. I grew up in Gallipolis. We moved there when I was nine, when my father, a OB/GYN/Surgeon joined the staff of Holzer’s. I was a senior and year book editor when the bridge went down.
That afternoon, I had driven to Point Pleasant to pick up year book photos from a photography studio we used. I was a couple blocks away, waiting to get on the bridge when I looked up. From where I was, I could see part of it disappear. The thing I remember most was the screaming of the metal as it tore apart and collapsed into the water. It was chaos on the shore of the river as people in cars frantically tried to reverse off the approach and others came running up.
I was trying to figure out how to get my car out of there and get over the river and home. I was sure that the bridge over the river at Pomeroy would quickly be closed. Just then a friend of mine from Point Pleasant drove up on his motorcycle. He helped me get my car to a safe spot and gave me a ride on his bike up to the bridge, over the river and into Gallipolis.
I had him drop me off at Holzer Hospital, so I could try to find my father. He and many doctors were waiting in the ER for folks who had gone down with the bridge. They expected many. As you know, there were very few.
I then walked across the parking lot to the church my family attended, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, where an emergency command center had been set up. I spent the first couple of hours answering the phone. All the phone lines were down in the area, but an emergency line had been set up. I talked to people from media outlets from around the world reading from a crisis management script delineating what details we knew. Later, I provided support to the families of the missing, who had gathered at the church waiting for information.
As a body was identified, the name was written on a chalkboard and a family would just fall apart. It was pretty harrowing, but at least I felt like I could help.
It was a bleak winter. Instead of Christmas decorations black bows and bunting hung around the city. A wonderful volunteer flotilla of people in boats would patrol the river every weekend looking for bodies, especially a little girl in a red parka.
Besides a profound sadness, there were a couple of things I took away from this experience. First, the power of the communication of information, and I went on to receive a degree in communications, with crisis communications classes thrown in. Second, that your world can change in a moment.
Shelly Horvath
Athens
