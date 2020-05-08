Editor, The Messenger,
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is under a full and intense attack, by non other than our own government. The USPS is one of very few government agencies that serves each and every person in the United States equally! If you have an address, you have service, if you don't have an address there is always "general delivery." However, we may not have the US Mail Service, as we know it for much longer, and We The People need to do something about it.
The informal motto of the USPS is well known. Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays the couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. It would be appropriate, at this time, to add, nor pandemic!
With the USPS there is no viruses, hackers, bots or "reply all" problems or mistakes. No one will steal your personal information, your address or your identity. You can contact folks who don't have computers or other electronic devices securely. You can fearlessly contact htose who reside in nursing homes, are incarcerated or incapacitated. You can express a range of emotions and feelings without feeling vulnerable or ashamed. Charles W. Eliot, a former President of Harvard University wrote eloquently, in 1918, about the importance of mail service in his poem "The Letter."
Messenger of Sympathy and Love;
Servant of Parted Friends;
Consoler of the Lonely;
Bond of Scattered Family;
Enlarger of the Common Life;
Carrier of News and Knowledge;
Instrument of Trade and Industry;
Promoter of Mutual Acquaintance;
Of Peace and Goodwill,
Among Men and Nations.
In closing, please note. This letter to the editor was hand delivered by the men and women of the United States Postal Service. I have affized my stamp. I hope your readers will affix their stamps on a note to an old friend, a family member or a good neighbor. Better yet, send a note to your Congressman or both our United States Senators in support of the USPS! Nothing says "I care" more than "a letter from home."
Most sincerely,
Charles A. "Chip" Rogers Jr.
Athens
