Equity has been in the news lately. For some, it has become a controversial topic. Some want to use it as a political football in ways that are confusing and divisive.
That seems unfortunate to me. Equity is a pretty simple idea. Equity means that each person should get a fair chance to have a good life. It means that even if you grow up poor in Southeastern Ohio, you deserve the opportunity to get a decent job or a college education.
It means that even if you attend a poor or inner city school without the resources of wealthier schools, you shouldn’t be doomed to a life of poverty and struggle. It means that even if your family has trouble putting food on the table you don’t deserve to go to bed hungry.
I hope we can have lively conversations about some good ways to reach our goal of a better life for all. Let’s remember that equity is about simple fairness and let’s keep the principle of fairness in the center as we move forward together.
John Schmieding
Athens
