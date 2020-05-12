Editor, The Messenger,

I am writing in regard to the recent changes at the Athens Messenger. Being the Scrooge that I am, my first reaction to the cutback was to cancel my subscription – why pay the same for getting less? Upon reflection, however, I decided cancelling is unwise and short-sighted. The price of not supporting local journalism is much, much higher.

I get it: Newspapers like the Messenger are suffering financially. Many of them are closing down. People who care about a free and independent press should not let that happen here.

The Athens Messenger is not the New York Times, certainly, but it does provide some local coverage and a certain amount of watchdog scrutiny of government. The public needs to be well informed to maintain a healthy democracy and the Messenger helps in that regard.

Fred Kight

The Plains

Load comments