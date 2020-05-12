Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing in regard to the recent changes at the Athens Messenger. Being the Scrooge that I am, my first reaction to the cutback was to cancel my subscription – why pay the same for getting less? Upon reflection, however, I decided cancelling is unwise and short-sighted. The price of not supporting local journalism is much, much higher.
I get it: Newspapers like the Messenger are suffering financially. Many of them are closing down. People who care about a free and independent press should not let that happen here.
The Athens Messenger is not the New York Times, certainly, but it does provide some local coverage and a certain amount of watchdog scrutiny of government. The public needs to be well informed to maintain a healthy democracy and the Messenger helps in that regard.
Fred Kight
The Plains
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.