Editor’s note: This letter references statements made on Fox News regarding President Biden. The Athens Messenger would like to fact check this statement. Fox News did in fact make this claim about Biden, however Biden did not propose banning meat in the United States. Biden pledged to cut U.S. Greenhouse gas pollution in half by 2030. The reporting of Biden suggesting cutting meat consumption is incorrect as he did not mention cutting meat as a solution to the problem or part of his plan in anyway. The facts reported about cutting meat consumption came from a 2020 academic paper from the University of Michigan and Tulane University, which estimates how emissions would be affected if Americans changed their diets. Biden did not reference this or suggest it.
Editor, The Messenger,
So, I heard on Fox News that President Biden may be banning meat to combat global warming. Then I remembered that Colorado Democrat Governor Jared Polis had issued a similar proclamation last month.
My first reaction was, what kind of cockamamie idea will the Democrats cook up next. But then I read the article they quoted, and it made a bit more sense.
Apparently, a University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gasses by 2030, which is Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.
Another article I found in The Guardian, argues that animal farming is a major driver of climate change, as well as air and water pollution, soil depletion, and destruction of wildlife habitats.
It’s possible that, in an environmentally sustainable world, we may eventually need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
I may look and see what the internet and my local supermarket have to offer in terms of plant-based meat products.
Sincerely,
Asher Nailor
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.