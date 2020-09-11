Editor, The Messenger,
With Halloween on the horizon and Thanksgiving and Christmas in the "holiday alignment," it is becoming more and more obvious, at least to me, that shots have been fired in the siege on Christmas. In response, I am opting for safety!
With 190,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, already, and U.S. citizens dying at the rate of one thousand per day we have a forecast of "more than 410,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of the year as the country heads into fall and winter, according to a new forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington." Without a nationally uniformed response to the pandemic, my family has cancelled Thanksgiving. We will not be getting together. I'm suspecting that what used to be called "Black Friday," following Thanksgiving, will be called "Gone Bust Friday!" My family, for sure won't be doing any shopping.
To make matters worse the United States Postal Service has become a political scape goat. By its own admission, in an announcement during the 2019 Holiday Season, the Postal Service reported: "The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is ready to deliver more than 28 million packages per day between December 16-21, and will average 20.5 million packages per day through the remainder of the year." The USPS statement goes on to say, "With a projection of 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, the Postal Service delivers more packages to homes than any other shipper." President Trump in his "Ode to DeJoy," will make it impossible for us to mail Christmas Greetings, gifts and packages. How can any organization be considered efficient if it has been gutted and rendered useless. It is evident, from last year, that 300 million ballots in the mail would be a pittance compared to the 800 million deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day of last year! It isn't much of a stretch of the imagination to equate President Trump to The Grinch and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to the Grinch's loyal minion, Max!
Come Dec. 1 the only decorating I'll be doing is hanging my Advent Wreath on the front door. My family won't be here and as a result no tree or stockings will be necessary. The "fun" will have been canceled. I'm thinking of renaming my Advent Wreath the COVID-19 Wreath, to honor the hundreds of thousands of my fellow citizens who have or will have fallen!
Charles A. "Chip" Rogers, Jr.
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.