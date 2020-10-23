Editor, The Messenger,
If you voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and are considering another vote for him this year, I’d like to highlight three exchanges in the most recent debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, with the hope you might change your mind.
1. President Trump stated, “We are rounding the turn (on coronavirus).” This has been the president’s line on the pandemic for months now. Yet it’s never once been true. On Oct. 22, the U.S. reported an excess of 70,000 new cases, with over one thousand deaths. Why can’t we get a handle on this virus, when other nations have? President Trump never marshaled a comprehensive, science-based federal response. Meanwhile, Joe Biden released his public COVID-19 plan way back on March 12, 2020. Yesterday, a study by Columbia University was published, finding “at least 130,000 deaths and perhaps as many as 210,000 could have been avoided with earlier policy interventions and more robust federal coordination and leadership.”
2. President Trump on health care: “Pre-existing conditions will always stay. What I would like to do is a much better health care, much better, will always protect people with pre-existing. So I’d like to terminate Obamacare, come up with a brand-new beautiful health care.” President Trump continues to lie about protecting patients with preexisting conditions, even while his administration argues a case before the Supreme Court that would strike down the Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional. The GOP has had many years to come up with an alternative plan to ‘Obamacare,’ which expanded health insurance coverage to 20 million Americans. The notion that they’ll devise a “beautiful” new plan in the next four beggars belief.
3. Concerning the 545 children who remain without parents, after being ripped from their families at our southern border: “They are so well taken care of. They’re in facilities that were so clean.” The separation of these children from their families is an humanitarian atrocity. While the Obama administration built the containment facilities as a stopgap measure to hold the waves of migrants awaiting trial, it was the Trump administration that initiated the monstrous policy of separating children from parents. Infants as young as four months old were taken from their breastfeeding mothers. Our president defends that practice to this day.
If you’re a Republican or independent voter feeling conflicted about supporting a Democrat, I hope you’ll consider a vote for Joe Biden to be a patriotic act of civic restoration. Even if you don’t agree with all his policy proposals, I sincerely believe you can trust Joe Biden to hold all Americans in his thoughts, and heart, if he’s fortunate enough to be elected on Nov. 3.
Thank you.
Sarah Hina
Athens
