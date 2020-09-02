Editor, The Messenger,
There was a discussion among churchgoers on Facebook that really surprised me. Some actually were raising questions about whether or not property destruction is an appropriate form of protest.
It brought to my mind the intersection between democracy in the United States and religion. The principles of American democracy upon which our country was founded believe strongly in “life liberty and property.” ￼In fact, “property” has always been equated with the “pursuit of happiness.￼”
I have no theological training and I certainly welcome any clarification when it comes to the question of property loss as a form of protest. But what I do caution is that that position runs contrary to the basic beliefs of what it means to be an American. ￼What I do object to strongly is using the story of Noah and the Ark to justify turning our country into a battlefield as if tearing it all down will lead to a much better result. History teaches us otherwise.
John Keifer
Athens
