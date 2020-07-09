Editor, The Messenger,
The City of Athens has been blessed given that Ohio University was located as its centerpiece more than two centuries ago. That blessing, however, was not fully realized until its gateway was opened fully to students from foreign lands in the first century of its establishment. This development not only enriched the university community but the greater Athens community as well. That blessing is now under threat by a decision of the Trump administration that would force the removal of such students from our midst unless they are attending in-person classes as opposed to online classes. Such a regulation ignores the disruption to such students, many of whom are here as graduate students with their immediate family members, including their children.
Why is such a regulation even under contemplation? How many of these students would look to join the ranks of our professional classes of engineers, scientists, etc., upon their graduation? People are not “plug-and-play” beings whose access to online classes renders their value as members of our Athens and university families of de minimis importance.
Hopefully, American colleges and universities will push back strongly to keep this rule change from taking effect.
John Keifer
Athens
