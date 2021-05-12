Editor, The Messenger,
According to news reports, legislation has been introduced in the Ohio House to significantly rewrite state election laws. Several of the proposals would make it harder to vote. That’s not good. Other proposed changes add some convenience to voting and are worthy of support.
I’m going to contact State Representative Jay Edwards to ask him to work against voter suppression and for fair and thoughtful reform. I urge you to do the same.
Fred Kight
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.