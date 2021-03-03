Editor, The Messenger,
In our nation of hotly divided politics, let’s get one thing straight: both Republicans and Democrats suffered in Texas due to the lack of electricity during the February cold.
Why did the windmills in Texas fail in the cold weather, but those in northern states keep on giving electricity during snow storms? Because Texas chose not to spend money to winterize those Texas windmills, which, according to Newsweek, provided 23% of the electricity in Texas in 2020. Why did Texas gas lines fail during the storms? Because a lack of protection from the cold weather caused moisture to freeze inside the gas lines and interrupt transmission. Again according to Newsweek, 46% of electricity in Texas comes from natural gas. Why did Texas fail to bring in electricity from other states to ease the crisis? Because Texas chose not to connect to the power grids of other states.
Ohioans know better. We know to prepare our energy supplies for all types of weather. We know about rising temperatures around the globe, and we’re learning from the science that the jet stream has changed and is failing to keep cold weather in the polar regions. Trying not to sound un-appreciative as I come from a family of coal miners, but things change. We as Ohioans know that renewable energy works, and brings jobs to Ohio. We know that the number of jobs in the renewable energy industry is increasing and the number of fossil fuel jobs (oil, gas, coal) is decreasing. Our energy strategy needs to take more of a balanced approach, my daddy told me that as he wiped the coal dust from his face when I was a young woman.
Ohioans know that economists, business leaders, and car manufacturers around the world are betting against fossil fuels. Ohioans want renewable energy, for electricity, for jobs, for Republicans, and for Democrats. Maybe Texans can learn from Ohioans.
Lynn Linscott
Athens, OH
