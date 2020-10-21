Editor, The Messenger,
As we approach election day, Republicans are suddenly trying to distance themselves from Trump. All of a sudden, many of them are claiming never to have been in alignment with the president. Interesting. Now that their political careers are on the line, they begin to seek cover, disown the destruction they have helped cause, and expect us to forget that they had any responsibility for what has happened to the country.
Sorry, Republicans. You created the monster, you fed it, kept it alive and turned it loose on the rest of us. Now you have to live with the consequences of your actions. Hopefully, you will all pay a significant price at the polls. Your lust for raw power overwhelmed any sense of working for the people of this country – for the common good.
If you get the so-called “blood-bath” you are expecting, you will have earned it. Perhaps when it is over, you’ll find a way to save your party and revive it to bring a counter-balance to the Democrats based on a genuine desire to do what is best for the common good – a concept you have totally ignored for a very long time. It is healthy in our democracy to have different points of view about how to serve the common good, but it is not healthy to seek domination and power at the expense of the majority of people you supposedly serve.
Ron Luce
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.