Editor, The Messenger,

On Jan. 10 I received a phone call from Becky at the Republican National Congressional Committee (RNCC). She was doing a survey that she said had only one question. She asked if I was aware that getting rid of Nancy Pelosi can stop Biden’s Socialist agenda. I assumed she meant at the ballot box. Is this the best outreach that the committee representing House Republican members can do in a week in which the Capitol is stormed by a ranting mob and the President appears detached from reality? We are in grave peril.

Terry Murphy

Athens, Ohio

