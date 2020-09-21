Editor, The Messenger,
I first came to Athens 51 years ago, to begin a Masters Program at Ohio University. I left after the first semester to enlist in the US Army. I returned to complete my Masters program at OU in 1973 after three years in the Army, including 11 months in Vietnam.
I offer the above to validate my ties to OU and to Athens, but also to offer a basis for my appeal to fellow vets and their families to think long and hard about voting for Donald Trump. Unlike many of us, he sought and received four academic deferments and then was given a medical deferment, allegedly for bone spurs.
The recent Atlantic Magazine report, corroborated by Fox News and others, that he has referred to vets as losers and suckers, and questioned the value of trying to retrieve MIA remains, demonstrate that he does not deserve the vote of any vet or their families.
Edmund McWilliams
White Oaks, OH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.