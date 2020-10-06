Editor, The Messenger,
I’ve been thinking about our president and his attitude about our men and women in our military.
This made me think about all the men and women in our family or our friends that had served in our military. I started making a list and was amazed how many we have a connection with! I tried to put them in the order in which they served. Forgive any mistakes!
Cornelius Vanderhoof – Revolutionary War – fought in many battles from April 19, 1775 to Sept. 3, 1783.
His long service earned him a land grant in the Ohio Country. He settled in eastern Athens County and eventually married a Jeffers girl.
World War II Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941 James Dryce Boring died aboard the USS Oklahoma, which sank with all aboard. He was identified and returned after 75 years to Albany, Ohio for military services. Military guards watched over him. The next day Sharon and I traveled from Albany to Vales Mill Cemetery. All along the way people stood beside the highway to salute as the procession moved along.
Many people gathered for the final service at Vales Mill. After 75 years James is home with his family.
World War II Dec. 8 war declared 1941-1945
Lorenzo Saylor (Red) remained in military until retirement. Stationed at Wright Patterson Air Base was saluted each time he went in and out. He attained a High rank but I don’t remember what.
Paul Falco – Served under Patton.
Bernard McManus – Served by being a tail gunner in a small fighter air plane. His job was to shoot down enemy planes before they shot down his. He made it home. Very Brave man.
John Bozick – I don’t know where John served. After the war he worked and was best friends with Woody Hayes.
Robert Saylor – I think Bob was in the Army.
Herbert Schultz – I know he was stationed in Hawaii.
The previous six are my brothers-in-law!
William Boring – Shot while flying in an airplane. Recovered from injuries.
Korean War 1950-1953
William E. Saylor – Air Force 4 years, 2 Years spent in Korea
Paul Smith – Air Force, spent time in Germany
Vietnam War 1955-1975
Chuck Bruggeman – Knowing Chuck, he did his duty.
John E. Perry – John was born March 4, 1943. He was my first cousin on my mother’s (Cooper) side of the family. We knew each other all our lives. He joined the Army 7-22 1968 and served with honor in the 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry, B Company. On Sept. 12, 1968 he was a Vietnam Casualty of war. He served with honor Received many commendations: Purple Heart, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, National Defense Services Metal plus many more. His body was retrieved and returned to our family in McArthur escorted by a Military Guard. John was once again surrounded by family and friends that Honor him and love him.
I just wanted to remind everyone that character is important even in our President. Do you think any of our family members were losers or suckers? My son-in-law had bone spurs and he could hardly walk until he had surgery. You don’t get over bone spurs unless you have them removed. Then you can play golf like my son-in-law did.
I have lived through many presidents. My first was the 32nd, President F. D. Roosevelt. I remember his voice (radio), face, (movie news reels). Then followed number 33, Harry S. Truman, 34, Dwight D. Eisenhower, 35, John F. Kennedy, 36, Lyndon B. Johnson, 37, Richard Nixon, 38, Gerald Ford, 39, Jimmy Carter, 40, Ronald Reagan, 41, George H. W. Bush, 42, Bill Clinton, 43, George W. Bush, 44, Barack Obama, 45, Donald Trump.
Until Trump I have never feared for our democracy. Would you trust the care of your elderly family members to him? What about your own children or family members, would he think they are losers or just put them in cages?
If the president thinks all our servicemen are losers what can he think of any of us that are not rich?
Very little.
Loretta Jeffers Saylor
Vinton County
