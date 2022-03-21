Dear Editor,
When I first came to Athens in 2002, UCM felt like home to me. It was there, in the living room, that I met the activists and friends who would help me find my way through the difficulties of seeing my country go through another unnecessary and painful war (Iraq).
UCM was at the heart of many events I valued, creating a gathering spot for good conversation, for planning activism and for keeping a safe space open for anyone needing respite in a weary world.
When I left Athens, I thought fondly of the unique place I had found there, and of the people who made it so accessible. It was one of reasons I returned to Athens after my husband died.
I contacted UCM (prior to COVID) to make plans for a group of us to host a Thursday Dinner. I called the main number and also emailed a request. For several weeks, I got no response.
Then someone told me to email Lacey Rogers, and that she would probably answer me. She did. Within a few days. She coordinated everything, was there to help us with whatever we needed and was very personable and engaging.
When I had another event I hoped to have at UCM, I tried again to contact the suggested person. After two weeks, I contacted Lacey and got the needed information. This happened a third time. I began to wonder if anyone other than Lacey worked there. She was the only person at UCM to respond and the only one I saw working.
When I heard last year that UCM had fired Lacey and under circumstances less than forthcoming, I was shocked. She was the only person who answered a phone!
I agree with the other letters that the actions of the governing board are unacceptable. They give an impression of patriarchy and white privilege, something the UCM I knew would never have tolerated. I must assume, since the board has not responded to anyone on this issue, that they feel it is not necessary to respond.
I would like to see some kind of acknowledgement from UCM that perhaps they allowed their hidden bias to guide them to this decision. Perhaps if the board would consider educating themselves about bias, microaggressions and systemic racism, it would be a step to repairing the damage done to this community.
As of now, UCM no longer has my trust. It is no longer a safe place to be and it is no longer my home. I am hoping the board will rise up and take this time to learn from their errors.
Nancy Beres
Athens
