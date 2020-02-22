Editor, The Messenger,
The League of Women Voters of Athens County congratulates the two candidates for Athens County Treasurer, Ric Wasserman and Peter Kotses, for being willing to participate in numerous candidate forums in communities around the county. Their willingness to meet with voters and answer questions from the media as well as from the audience in multiple settings is admirable. The League of Women Voters of Athens County has never attempted such a broad effort all around the county. We encourage members of the public to attend one of the remaining events.
Two events have already taken place, one in Glouster, and one in Nelsonville. The remaining events will be held in Albany at Wells Library on Feb. 27, in Coolville at the Methodist Church on March 3, in Athens at Athens Library on March 10, and in Amesville at Village Productions on March 12. All events are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Parents are welcome to bring interested students who want to witness democracy in action. People interested in the land bank effort around the county are welcome to bring their questions about the land bank. People who are interested in real estate tax collection, are welcome to bring those questions. We hope voters will take advantage of this opportunity to hear from the candidates, and to ask their questions. The more we learn about our candidates and our government, the better our democracy will be.
Please remember to vote on March 17!
Mary Costello
Co-President, League of Women
Voters of Athens County
Athens
