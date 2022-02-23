Editor, The Messenger,
The United States has been in a secret war by proxy for years with China and Russia. I think that President Biden will not send troops into the Ukraine should Russia invade Ukraine, because Biden's son Hunter has connections to the Russian mafia and with Nordstream 2, the trans-Russian pipeline. President Putin makes $1 million off the price of barrels of oil, which is currently at close to $100 a barrel. And neither Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nor President Biden will do nothing with China because Trudeau idolizes the Chinese system. He wants Canada to be more like China. And President Biden doesn't care — he has said that the genocide that China is doing to its Muslims is just an way of life. And China is now poised to invade Taiwan and Hong Kong. So Canada and the U.S. will not do anything to stop Russia nor China, absolutely nothing. Am I saying let them eat cake? No, I'm not saying that. I'm saying that people in the United States and Canada stand up and say 'enough is enough' and demand that our leaders do whatever it takes to end the Soviet and Chinese aggression. The last time that the Soviet Union invaded a country, the United States boycotted that year's Olympics. We really need to be stronger against Russia and China.
David Hartinger
The Plains, Ohio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.