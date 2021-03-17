Editor, The Messenger,
As $1,400 funds from the American Rescue Plan begin arriving in people’s bank accounts (checks will arrive later), we have a real chance to help our local economy.
First, I really hope that these funds will help people catch up on bills, stock up on food, and become more financially stable in this challenging time. Helping the millions of Americans who are struggling appears to be President Biden’s main goal for this funding.
But if you are someone with a choice about how to spend the funding, you might consider ways to support our local businesses. According to the New Economics Foundation, more than twice as much money stays in a community when people buy from locally-owned businesses instead of chain stores. People in Athens have been good at this for a long time – hence our iconic Athens businesses – but right now some of our local businesses may be hanging on by their fingernails.
Doing this could be as simple as buying groceries, meals, coffee, gardening items, books, music, hardware items, memberships, repairs, etc. from locally owned businesses and services. If lots of community members spent part of their COVID-relief funds this way, it could help more of our local businesses survive, maintain the jobs that they have, or even add more jobs.
Beth Clodfelter
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.