Dear Southeast Ohio Friends,
It seems that we rarely have an opportunity to see real change in politics these days, but there’s a special election happening now for our U.S. Congressional seat and the results can make a world of difference to us all.
I’m an Independent and a moderate, and I tell you that the two candidates who are running present us with a real choice. The Republican, Mike Carey, is a lobbyist for the coal industry, and is no friend of the working man or of families. The Democrat, Allison Russo, currently serves in the Ohio House, and has proven to be on the right side—the side of families, education, and decent health care.
THIS ONE IS IMPORTANT!!! If things are going to change in Washington, we have to send good people there to represent us. ALLISON RUSSO, is the candidate who will stand up for us all, not just the coal company management.
THIS ELECTION IS HAPPENING NOW UNTIL NOV. 2. Please take the time to vote for Allison Russo. It’s an uphill battle in our gerrymandered district, but we can win this and finally get our country moving again on the right track.
So I’m asking you to vote and get your spouse or friends to vote for Allison as well. Please let your friends know how important this election is, and that we all need to vote before Nov. 2. Thank you for standing up for our future.
Patrick McGee
former “Independent Athens City Councilman”
