Editor, The Messenger,
We have a serious problem. President Trump has courted the support of white supremacists, lawless, militant groups, much as he has other tyrants around the world presumably as a bid to gain power for himself. In this search for power the president of the United States has become increasingly reckless, leading this past week to real life threatening results.
White supremacist became empowered by the presidents unthinking talk and hatched their astonishing plot to kidnap and put on ‘trial’ the governor of Michigan. Almost impossible to believe here and now! Their intended victim Governor Whitmer has been a frequent Trump target due to her refusal to follow his lead to minimize COVID-19 and to her enactment of strong measures to prevent its spread. In response Trump actually called out ‘Liberate Michigan’, a call white supremacists have now responded to.
This has become a Trump pattern with his referral to nazis and white supremacists as very fine people and more recently his directing them to stand back and stand by. One of the militant groups has actually taken this direction as a motto and are reportedly taking pride in being called on to support the President. This equivocation on the part of the President is unacceptable. He is under oath as the president of this country to uphold its laws and he is instead playing word games to hide his identification with violent groups labeled terrorists of this nation by his own FBI. It is certainly unacceptable that the President is willing to play along with groups who wish to disrupt this country using violence and intimidation and one has to ask to what purpose. He has become a threat to this democracy.
President Trump’s refusal to clearly denounce white supremacy encourages and legitimizes violence as a means of solving differences. Will he call on them to assist him if the things don’t go his way? The election, for instance? This unwillingness to denounce violence not only impacts the presidents decision making but effects us all, diminishing the principle on which we have been able to build a stable society: Out of many one.
We must guard against divisiveness and work to unite. We must strive to live with, respect, even find joy and pride in our differences or we will weaken our resolve to find common ground on which to build our future. And it is not the president who can make this happen. We each need to look for ways both small and significant to accept the multitude of differences that make up this truly remarkably diverse culture. We need to insure the right of everyone to their opinion, asking only that they express it peacefully and join us in looking for areas of agreement. Violence hurts everyone.
VOTE for leadership who will inspire peaceful expression of ideas.
Nancy Walker
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.