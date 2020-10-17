Editor, The Messenger,

Vote to keep Judge Ryan. Judge Ryan has an amazing history of service and experience that makes him the best choice for Athens County. Judge Ryan has always been willing to take the difficult path to help people, whether it was teaching in a district with great needs and little resources or helping people with mental health problems. Judge Ryan has shown he will go the extra mile for those in need. When selecting a Judge for those in need of Athens County, wouldn’t you want the candidate that has the most experience? Judge Ryan is that candidate. Vote to keep Judge Ryan.

Laura Geer

Athens

