Editor, The Messenger,
Vote to keep Judge Ryan. Judge Ryan has an amazing history of service and experience that makes him the best choice for Athens County. Judge Ryan has always been willing to take the difficult path to help people, whether it was teaching in a district with great needs and little resources or helping people with mental health problems. Judge Ryan has shown he will go the extra mile for those in need. When selecting a Judge for those in need of Athens County, wouldn’t you want the candidate that has the most experience? Judge Ryan is that candidate. Vote to keep Judge Ryan.
Laura Geer
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.