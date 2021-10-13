Editor, The Messenger,
The “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is leaving the Athens Community Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. The walk is designed to raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Association, the largest non-profit funder of research on Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias.
Due to my experience of helping to care for my mother, Dr. Harriet Tong, who passed away with Alzheimer’s, I want to encourage everyone to participate in this event. Alzheimer’s disease deteriorated Harriet from a vibrant, creative and intellectually bright woman, to a person with the inability to react to anything but pain.
Not only did this disease ravage my mother but it also caused the physical and mental health of her primary caregiver, my father, to decline. Through past financial support, progress is being made in the medicinal treatment and tests or early diagnosing of this disease. Support for this walk will continue to fund this research, which will lead the way to improved quality of life for many and ways to prevent this debilitating disease.
Please come with me to the walk (you can pre-register at ALZ.org/walk), bring your friends and financially support the work by donating online through the Alzheimer’s Association.
A check can be mailed to: 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Donations will also be accepted at the walk. No gift is too small (or big) and will be appreciated and used to “Find the First Survivor of Alzheimer’s Disease.
With Alzheimer’s, there is no remission, yet. There is only prevention, treatment and quality of life healthcare.
Rebecca Marcus
Athens
