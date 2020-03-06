Editor, The Messenger,
Ric Wasserman has been a tremendous asset to the County as our Treasurer. His leadership at the Land Bank has been impressive and it’s clear that he really cares about helping our distressed villages and rural communities.
Furthermore, he has been very effective at addressing the county’s delinquent tax problem helping our schools, villages and townships get the funding the voters intended when they passed their levies.
I have found Ric to be open, approachable and very helpful when contacted. His friendly staff will take all the time needed to work on a tax issue until it is solved. Ric was appointed to Treasurer’s position and now he deserves to be elected to a full-term.
Roxanne Groff
Amesville
