Editor, The Messenger,
While most of us are preoccupied with avoiding COVID, coming to terms with the changing nature of school and sports, and navigating the financial fallout the pandemic has wrought, President Trump is using his time in office to sabotage a beloved American institution: the United States Postal Service.
Why? He’s losing to Joe Biden, and he knows it. What can he do about it? At a time when people are understandably reluctant to vote in person, he is trying to prevent us from casting our ballots by mail, like voters in many states already do, by 1. making false accusations about how absentee and mail-in voting are “fraudulent” (though he himself does it), and 2. installing a Trump mega-donor as Postmaster General who has banned overtime for postal service employees and removed mail sorting machines, used to count ballots, in many areas. Funding for the USPS has been slashed, but with the GOP-controlled Senate abdicating their responsibility to the American people by recessing until September, aid will not be part of any stimulus bill in the near future. By the time it comes – if it comes – it may be too late.
The slowdown is already having dire consequences. Senior citizens are not getting their prescriptions on time, rent checks are coming in late to landlords, and small businesses have been unable to deliver their products to customers in a timely fashion. The egregious part is that it’s all by design. What we’re seeing now is a preview of a truly calamitous outcome in which mailed-in ballots may not be counted on Election Day, because they haven’t been delivered on time. Trump would then declare himself the winner on Nov. 3, and leave it to lawyers to haggle out the details afterward in court.
Benjamin Franklin was the first Postmaster General of these United States. A man given to pithy aphorisms, Franklin said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” We must prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime election, and we must do so now. We can’t allow Trump to undermine our institutions and cheat his way to another four years as our President.
Please contact Senator Rob Portman at 202-224-3353 and Representative Steve Stivers at 614-771-4968 and let them hear your concerns. The USPS has offered an essential, low-cost service, especially to rural areas like ours, for over two hundred years. We can’t let it be destroyed.
Sarah Hina
Athens
