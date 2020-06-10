Editor, The Messenger,

In a recent Letter to the Editor (George Floyd’s Story is One to Rally Behind, June 9), I take exception to the writer’s framing of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in the Michael Brown case, as the problem being his choice of atrocity.

No, we are the problem, if we continue to fail as a culture, to understand what Colin Kaepernick was trying to tell us about the state of inequality and racial injustice in our country.

George Floyd’s death played out in a law and order system that is calling out for criminal justice reform. As the above writer suggested, we must be of like mind and rally across our racial divide to right our wrongs.

Susan B. West

Athens

