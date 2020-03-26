Editor, The Messenger,

I am writing to you as part of a class project for the novel “The Watsons Go to Birmingham.” My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we chose to learn more about. I’ve always loved Athens! It’s quite beautiful in general. My parents both went to Ohio University. They’ve shown me around campus before and I still really love going there.

I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like Ohio, interesting facts about the state, and what visitors can do there. They can write to my school’s address above. If they could also include a copy of the newspaper where they saw my letter, I’d greatly appreciate it. If you have any questions, please contact my teacher’s email at aweisser@queenofpeace.cc or you may contact her by phone at 574-255-0392 ex. 123. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Ada Lang

Queen of Peace Catholic School

4508 Vistula Road.

Mishawaka, IN 46544

