Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing because I recently read a Facebook post by Nick Tepe, Director of the Athens Public Library. It is a well written account of the operations of the Underground Railroad in our area of southeast Ohio. It includes a picture of my family farm, outside Amesville.
As I sit on the porch, I am surveying the newly bound bales of hay across the road. This porch was built by Abolitionist Ephraim Cutler in 1799. He was the State Representative who was the swing vote in prohibiting slavery in Ohio. Our farm was reportedly a stop on the Underground Railroad, up Federal Creek, just 30 miles from crossing points on the Ohio River near Marietta.
Last night I watched the Oprah broadcast regarding the “Black Lives Matter” movement. It is a hard thing to recognize the anger and pain that generated this show. It is obvious that more needs to be done to acknowledge the universal truth that “All Men Are Created Equal”.
Today I place my hand on this old wood farmhouse and ask, “What would Ephraim Cutler do?”
As a man of Faith, from a family of Ministers, I know that he would respond to this call with deep respect, compassion and grace. He would say “Start today, do the right thing, and remember the Golden Rule: Treat others as you want to be treated.”
So who do you respect? Who would you ask, if you could, for guidance in this crisis of confidence? Who do you consider a good person or Holy person? Reflect today on that person. Ask yourself “What would they do?”.
Kira Burns,
Athens, Ohio
