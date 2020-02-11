Editor, The Messenger,
Primary Presidential Candidate Biden has been polling very high, even leading since he entered the Democratic primary race. However his message was not aligning with other wannabes. The House needed to do something to sidetrack this popular former VP; but what?
They decided to file an impeachment charge against Pres. Trump using former employees as witnesses concerning Ukrainian affairs. The results:
House – Guilty
Senate – Acquitted
Trump has had his best week since, Biden – not so good! He finished fourth in the Iowa primary. The subject of corruption required quite a bit of discussion during the senate trial. The subject of Biden's bad placement was discussed by The Five (Fox News) but they couldn't decide.
Pearl M. Scott
Athens
