Editor, The Messenger,
Three years ago Helen Horn died where 50/32 and the Richland Avenue on ramp cross Blackburn Road. The solution implemented to prevent the next death at that intersection was to put up a large yellow caution sign. For a couple of years now I drive through that intersection 8-10 times a week.
Helen was 86 when she died there. One thing I notice is that a number of elderly come through that intersection. There’s not an official survey, just an impression. The reason this is important is that the intersection is both complex and confusing. Six lanes cross that intersection. It’s confusing even if you’re 36. When traffic is high, it’s also very difficult to get across.
IMHO it’s clear that there will be another accident there that results in a death. I ask only that after that death, the city put a traffic light there. That’s the required solution to solve a confusing intersection with high rates of traffic.
Michael Chapman
Athens
