Editor, The Messenger,
I will be voting in the November 2020 General Election.
- I will be voting to save american democracy.
- I will be voting in respectful memory of 200,000+ people who have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 and those who are yet to be sacrificed due to the lack of a unified plan of prevention.
- I will be voting as a salute to our military men and women, who are neither “suckers nor losers.”
- I will be voting for COVID-19 relief for all the American people.
- I will be voting for 50-million employed who deserve a minimum wage of at least $15 per hour.
- I will be voting to save 40 million people who are the verse of eviction and will be homeless, along with the millions of already, homeless and poverty stricken.
- I will be voting to eliminate food insecurity for all Americans.
- I will be voting in favor of health care for all.
- I will be voting to protect women’s rights.
- I will be voting for public education.
- I will be voting for the separation of church and state.
- I will be voting for the restoration and improvement of the USPS.
- I will be voting and remembering the name Emmet Will who “woke me” in 1955.
- I will be voting for Black Lives Matter, because they haven’t mattered for more than 300 years.
- I will be voting for LGBTQ rights which are in danger when it comes to equity.
- I will vote for the restoration of the voting rights act.
- I will vote for climate science and to save our environment.
- I will vote for science over politics.
- I will vote for unity over supremacy.
- I will be voting with my hand, which is considered “too disgusting” to shake, by the President of the United States.
- I will make my vote emphatic and vote straight Democratic!
I urge everyone to “sign up” in the American army for democracy. The people will be heard, Nov. 3!
Go our and vote for yourself and for us all,
Charles A. (Chip) Rogers, Jr.
Athens
