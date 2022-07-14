I have noticed recently that I am vulnerable to believing things to be true because I want them to be true.
I grew up with Walt Disney, with Tinkerbelle, Jiminy Cricket and “When You Wish Upon a Star”. I still have the notion in my head that if I just hope for something hard enough that things just might turn out beautifully.
It is hard to face it when the evidence points in a completely different direction. Sometimes the person I thought I wanted to be close to does turn out to be kind of a jerk. Sometimes the sports team I am so invested in ends up being pretty lousy. Even my heroes often wind up showing that they have plenty of struggles, just like the rest of us.
When it comes to politics, yikes! Our tendency to believe what we wish to be true can make things very messy. I have sometimes allowed myself to get caught up in the story of how great a particular politician is only to be disappointed when they don’t show the courage or integrity I had hoped for. A few times it has been the other way around. Someone I dismissed for whatever reason tuned out to be an admirable and honest person.
Some people say it is the supporters of Donald Trump who are fools for continuing to believe his lies. Others point to the followers of Joe Biden as the ones who are truly misguided. If we are being honest though, many of us, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike, can fall into similar traps.
It is extremely difficult to admit that the person or party we have passionately defended, sent money to, and voted for is not at all what we wished them to be. If we are to find our way to becoming the country we want to be, we will need to learn to listen to each other and to be honest with ourselves.
