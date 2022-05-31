As Foster Care Month wraps up and we move into the summer months, Athens County Children Services would like to recognize all our caring and dedicated foster caregivers who give so much of their time and love to children in need.
These individuals pour their passion into caring for children coming from unstable environments and provide them with safe, secure, and loving homes. Whether the children need respite for a few days or weeks while a kinship placement is found, or if they need a more permanent caregiver, the same is true for all children – they need love, protection, and someone to care for them to help minimize their trauma.
In 2021, ACCS had custody of 172 children throughout the year, supported by 41 licensed foster homes and 28 kinship homes, which provided care for 49 children. We are always trying to recruit and train more individuals to become licensed foster caregivers and open their homes to children in need. It takes a special person, or couple, to open their homes to children who have experienced trauma, so ACCS takes great care at providing candid information to prospective foster caregivers, so they truly understand the commitment it takes.
We encourage anyone who has considered fostering to contact the Foster Care/Adoption Recruiter at 740-592-3061 ext.105 or recruiter-accs@jfs.ohio.gov to determine if it is a path they would like to pursue.
Throughout the year, we recognize and greatly appreciate the care and support the community gives to our agency as we work to ensure the protection of Athens County’s children.
It is during foster care month that we take the time to express our gratitude for our foster caregivers who selflessly open their hearts and homes to children in need. As Foster Care Month concludes in 2022, we issue a new call to anyone who has considered foster caregiving to reach out to us and see if they are ready for the same love, affection, and affirmation that a life of foster caregiving can provide.
