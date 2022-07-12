To the editor:
What a loss for Athens: A part of our community is really hurting.
The loss of Rollerbowl Lanes on Palmer Street is a devastating deprivation to the people belonging to the developmentally disabled community and to others who live with disabilities here in our beloved town of Athens.
For them, it was:
A gathering place for the community of developmentally disabled adults who met there several times per week. It was their social networking place.
An arts and crafts experience for those who didn’t bowl as a table was set up for them to enjoy creating and each other’s company.
Now it is:
Loss of competition, loss of pride in their abilities, loss of gathering with friends, and loss of enjoyment and fun.
Loss of Special Olympics. Many of these bowlers competed on a yearly basis in the Ohio Special Olympics held at Ohio State University each June bringing home gold, silver, and bronze medals. What a sense of pride and accomplishment they had every year! However, they must have a place to gather and practice.
Adults with disabilities have lost so much with the closing of ATCO and Rollerbowl, and the pandemic hitting. Many have few options now to connect to others due to all these factors.
I ask the City of Athens, what can you do to help? It is my understanding that we have money coming from the state, some of which is earmarked for improvements in our community. In addition to completing other worthwhile projects, the City needs to add bowling to its list help its residents to be able to bowl again.
The City of Athens has an active Disabilities Commission to raise issues to City Hall, issues that they are made aware of by members of this community. As stated on the City of Athens website, “the purpose of this commission is “to provide a means for the concerns of people with disabilities to be heard; to advocate for public policy change, to provide expertise to the community on disabilities, and to tell the community about the strengths and limitations of people with disabilities as well as how the community can help them improve their quality of life thereby ensuring equality of opportunity and full participation in community life for everyone.”
Please consider contacting them at disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us to help raise awareness of what this special group needs. There are also monthly meetings which are announced on the city’s website, www.ci.athens.oh.us, and in the media.
I implore the city, and citizens who can assist, to bring back this and other worthwhile activities that definitely improve the quality of life for those who live with disabilities. Let’s eliminate these losses for this segment of our community and work to show we truly care about their concerns, growth, participation, and well-being.
Deb Burleigh
Athens
