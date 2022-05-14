While Bret Bevens’ time with The Athens Messenger has been brief, he’s been an invaluable asset to our local news team and has done a yeoman’s job at getting the latest news to you and getting it right.
Bret is leaving The Messenger today to become the sports editor of our Adams Publishing Group’s Circleville Herald. While this newsroom will miss his journalistic integrity — and great sense of humor and ability to tell us a good story just when we need a break from the tension of the newsroom — he will contribute even greater things for our Centerville publication.
Bret has a love and passion for sports that is unparalleled. it will serve him well in his new position and the readers in Circleville will certainly benefit from his intense sports knowledge and integrity that he brings to each story he covers. This is certainly an opportunity he couldn’t pass on and one that will continue his growth in the industry.
As editor of The Athens Messenger, I will miss him on our team, though I definitely know he is making the right decision and will be a tremendous member of the Circleville team.
Our loss here is certainly Miles Layton, executive editor of The Herald’s, gain.
Please join me in wishing the best to Bret as he embarks on his new path within our publishing group.
