Pride in and devotion to one’s country is praised and encouraged.
Pledges to the flag, patriotic anthems, and public service are important features of community, dedication to living well with others. As humans grow up best in families, we live best as members of a common heritage, belonging to a tradition.
Problems arise when we think about other nations and what they mean to us. Are all other nations enemies, potential or real? Many people think that defense is a primary feature of a nation’s government, preparation to kill outsiders, assuming that they can be threats.
This set of ideas is apparently built into human nature and has always existed. Today it continues even as weapons have been developed that would kill all nations in a total war. Knowing this, more people have begun to think of international, global identity. As citizens of the world as well as country, they promote awareness of other nations and their traditions, languages, and ethics. This blends nationality with worldwide neighborliness, tolerance, and understanding.
A united world of nations is not happening yet, if it ever will. Antagonism persists despite religions and cultural heritages that transcend national boundaries. Even with connections and similarities among the nations of Europe, they constantly experienced murderous wars that continue today, despite a little more cooperation.
We might be doomed to destruction if we cannot acknowledge the legitimacy of other nations and work with them instead of against them. Winning a battle of power over other peoples is not worth the threat of annihilation.
