How can you so vividly remember something you have no recollection of? We’ve seen and recorded events for thousands of years, but the word of mouth tends to be some of the clearest ways to see things.
I was born in 1999, in all reality my memory started to form some time in 2004. You could tell me anything that happened in that four-year gap and I wouldn’t be able to personally verify it through my own experience.
I had to be told about what happened the day of September 11, 2001. Frankly, I can’t even remember when I was informed about it. All I’ve ever remembered is knowing that it happened — it was just a part of our life.
Living in New York, I had just turned two years old a few months before the towers fell. We weren’t directly near the city or even in the next county up, Red Hook is located roughly two hours directly north of New York City, but that didn’t change any of the fear.
The whole country was engulfed with horror, absolutely nobody knew what was going to happen next or where, everybody was worried that their home would be next.
Like a majority of us who call New York and that area of the country home, that day has had a residual impact on our lives ever since.
Me personally, I openly admit that the attacks never were able to impact me directly if that makes any sense. I had no ability to understand and compartmentalize the events and what happened at the time.
What I do have though, is my family and understanding the pain and hardships they dealt with during the time. In some ways I feel like it gives me a unique angle on the whole scenario, more appreciative and aware of the significance of the tragedy in a way.
I’m sure you’ve heard someone at some point talk about how they were taken out of school that morning and yep, I was one of those people. Kind of.
I was still young enough to be in day care when my family was forced to pull me out and bring me home. They made sure both of their children were safe, but it was hardly the only thing they were worried about.
My extended family, specifically on my mother’s side, are Brooklyn natives. Through and through they were the people who called New York home and were proud of it.
It’s trickled down through the years too, there’s a sense of pride when it comes to calling New York your home. That’s what makes it so difficult to think about that day. I didn’t personally know anyone who was there, injured or passed in the tragedy, but it still hurts to this day knowing that those atrocities happened to my home. Or well, I did know one person.
Growing up I always felt a sense of pride and responsibility coming from my family near the big city. Military members who went off to war in past generations, the oldest I knew was my grandfather whose actions and morals still impact me today.
He was a captain in the New York Fire Department who took great pride in that. He was forced into retirement due to health issues back in 1998. I can’t exactly say when he started, but most of what I remember from him was what I wasn’t able to see. We knew that every Sunday, he would wake up to catch one of the earliest trains possible to head into the city. Attending weekly masses at St Francis of Assisi on West 31st St., he was consistently doing community work around the area to help the helpless.
This is what makes September 11, 2001 so heartbreaking to many of us. I’m surely not the only one who feels this, but my pain from the day comes from the experience of my family.
On that day, with so much commotion and so little knowledge of the situation, anyone and everyone with an association to the FDNY and NYPD was called up and were pleaded with to come help. My grandfather came out of a three-year retirement to rush toward the rubble rather than away. I never really got the chance to talk with him about what he saw that day, I’m not really sure I want to know either.
All I know is that he lost people he personally knew in the attacks and it still bothers me to this day.
That’s why this date is one I never look forward to. Not only are we supposed to mourn the thousands of lives that were lost, my family mourns the names of people they actually knew.
It never gets easier either, I’ve been to the Ground Zero memorial a handful of times and the same rush goes through my body every time.
I feel numb, it’s one of the few places in New York City that feel completely silent to me.
It’s far from it, it’s still the booming metropolis that is the rest of the island of Manhattan. Still though, I find it to be one of the only places that I block all of it out and become engulfed with emotion.
Surrounding the memorial pools that were the structure of the buildings are the names of everybody who tragically passed. In its whole it’s an incredibly powerful and moving monument.
Instead of taking in the monument in its entirety we’ve always have other goals going in. We’ll go and find the names of family friends. I never knew them, but there’s some aura around it that makes me feel even more connected to a place I call home.
Admittedly it hurts every year September 11 comes around, it’s just another reminder of the tragedy my family and the rest of the nation had to endure.
The memory is painful, but it’s necessary. We mourn the people we lost, but we also celebrate those who faced danger and went in to help and heal this country.
Never. Forget. Even if you can’t remember.
