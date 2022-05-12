To the Editor:
On February 24th, I walked into the classroom where I teach Writing and Rhetoric at OU and asked my students how they’re doing. A young man replied with a question: “Should we be worried about a military draft? I mean, if Russia starts World War III?”
I didn’t know how to respond. I try not to make promises I can’t keep, especially when I’m not an expert on the topic at hand. I wish our Supreme Court justices and elected representatives showed as much humility and honesty, particularly when speaking under oath to the entire nation about reproductive health.
None of them has a doctorate in medicine. All of them spoke of Roe v. Wade as settled law of the land during their confirmation hearings. No SCOTUS judge confessed their true intention: to conscript every impregnable American to sacrifice our bodies, labor, and resources to maximally grow the “domestic supply of infants,” as Justice Samuel Alito so crassly put it in the initial draft majority opinion leaked last week. This is a maternity draft.
If left up to the highest court in the so-called “land of the free,” everyone with a uterus must either give birth at every opportunity or die (not) trying. Why? Because of the religious beliefs of appointed justices in a nation founded on the separation of church and state. Never mind that poll after poll shows that most Americans today support abortion rights or that history, science, and a sober look around the world shows that legal abortion drastically reduces mortality rates of fully conscious and sentient human beings, who are deeply loved and needed in the families and communities they have cultivated around themselves in their years of living one fleeting and precious life.
Not only are we seeing 50 years of precedent about to be overturned, but we’re also seeing state legislators drooling and chomping at the bit. In Missouri and Louisiana, bills proposed have been worded in such a way that the form of birth control I use could get me charged with homicide, thus stripped of voting rights and subject to the death penalty. These politicians are not “pro-life.” It’s a euphemism, clearly. The Republican candidate for Governor of Colorado swears he’s “pro-life,” but he was charged with assaulting his pregnant wife, so somehow I don’t believe him. I also don’t believe any “pro-life” politics coming from that Indiana guy who just won a Republican primary from jail, where is awaiting a murder trial after killing his wife (because she was seeking a divorce, because he was having an affair while she was in chemo for breast cancer). If you ask me (and not just me), “pro-life” is a euphemism for anti-women’s liberation.
Consider this: the term “domestic violence” was coined in 1973, the year of Roe vs. Wade. The first domestic violence shelters in the U.S. opened the following year, giving abused women a way out they’d never had. Keep in mind that until 1974, a married woman in the US could not even open a bank account or get a credit card in her own name without her husband signing as her “guardian.” When politicians fantasize about wanting to go back to pre-Roe times, what they are saying is they want men to have total control over women—physically, legally, financially, etc. They want us to have no rights, no autonomy, no voice, no power, no equality, no opportunities, no say over our own lives.
It’s not about babies. If this were about fetal life, don’t you think those “pro-lifers” would be funding research into what causes the hundreds of thousands of natural miscarriages that happen in the wombs of people in this country every year? Don’t you think they’d be mourning those fetal deaths? It’s not about fetal death. It’s about the fact that when women and trans and non-binary people get to control whether and when they have babies, we are free. When we are free, we are trouble. We have so many thoughts and feelings, ideas and ambitions. We just might do men’s jobs better than they do. That makes us competition rather than servants—and that is what’s at the root of the anti-abortion backlash to the feminist movement. The religious stuff is just an alibi, as it was in colonial conquest. Abusers loves to tell their victims a story about reality, replacing our own perceptions with dogma that clouds our vision of what’s really happening or why.
Wherever there are relations of domination, it is in the oppressor’s interest to control the narrative. That’s what has been happening in this country for a long, long time. Lately, more diverse voices have been speaking up to tell different stories. So, now we’re being punished, threatened, denied our human rights. How convenient it would be for badly behaving men if they could accuse the smart, vocal women who tell the truth about them of murder and lock us away! Of course, this will disproportionately be the fate of poor and marginalized people with uteri to call crime scenes. It isn’t for love of religion or of fetuses that the thrice-married serial rapist, who paid a stripper for silence and bragged on tape about sexually assaulting women, appointed a fellow rapist and some religious fundamentalists to the Supreme Court—let’s be real now.
It’s time to call it like it is: contraception and abortion are essential healthcare; misogynists who say otherwise are unscrupulous and often abusive; anyone romanticizing the pre-Roe era wants to strip women, BIPOC, and queer folk of human rights; and the United States government is now trying to conscript everyone with a uterus into giving up our bodies, unpaid labor, and resources to grow the domestic supply of low-wage workers, consumers, debtors, soldiers, voters, victims. Meanwhile, on a burning planet…
We are marching for bodily autonomy this Sunday, May 15, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Athens County Courthouse. Bring your banners, your friends, your inviolable dignity, and your rage.
Louise Stewart is a doctoral student and instructor in English and creative writing at Ohio University. She lives in The Plains.
