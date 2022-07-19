Folks living alone often have disabilities that put them in hospitals, assisted-living facilities, or home-bound situations that require nurses, aides and therapists as caregivers.
It seems important for such people to appreciate the caring, patience and skill that these professionals have. This holds especially for the patient who has few if any friends and relatives to be with them constantly. Such loved ones might quickly fetch water, tissues and other items when nurses and aides are too busy to respond as quickly as needed.
Medical researchers and physicians gain a lot of money and glory these days. Scholars get Nobel Prizes and even have vaccines named after them (recall the Salk Vaccine that helped end a polio epidemic). And doctors star in pop-culture productions such as the long-running TV series ER and Chicago Hope.
No doubt such rewards are well deserved. However, this author concluded over a seven-year period as support person for a seriously injured spouse that nurses, their aides and therapists are unsung heroes of health care. These folks gain little fame or fortune. Yet they have lots of face time with patients, caring for them and comforting them day in and day out. And, quite often, such support staff work very long hours under trying conditions with patients or clients who are not easy to deal with.
My experience in this realm really began on June 17, 2015. My wife Charlene and I, along with our daughter, son-in-law, and two great grandchildren, were camping in northern Michigan. My wife fell on the steps of our camper, breaking a vertebra in her back. She required emergency surgery two days later before a long rehabilitation process that began in a Marquette, Michigan hospital (two weeks), and continued at a world-class Columbus, Ohio rehab hospital (six weeks), a skilled-nursing facility in Athens, Ohio (nine weeks), and at home in Athens where home-care nurses, aides and therapists help constantly (about six years as of this writing).
I actually lived with my wife, occupying a cot in her hospital room, during the Columbus stint. And I was allowed to stay with her and act as sort of an informal aide’s assistant in Marquette, Columbus, and Athens. I developed tremendous admiration for support staff as I saw these folks face several challenges with patience, skill and grace.
First, they responded politely and cheerfully to patients who sometimes were very demanding and angry. Some of these folks, suffering from mental disabilities, screamed at the top of their voices for help without seeming to appreciate they were receiving it as they spoke.
Second, medical support staff had to toe some very fine lines. Therapists had to challenge patients to work hard at seemingly mundane tasks like standing or sitting and putting pegs in holes. They had to do this without discouraging the patients to the point where some might give up. And they had to train amateur assistants like me to help their loved ones where needed but patiently allow them to carry out tasks they could do on their own. Sometimes a task that had taken just a minute or two under normal conditions would last for a half hour or more during rehab.
Third, multi-tasking was a constant part of life. Some observers feel that, in the digital age, people learn to be good multi-taskers. But recent research suggests this is not always the case. I would often be folding towels or fixing some pudding when my wife would ask for a Kleenex or a drink of water. I recognized that her need was immediate and real. But quite often I failed to get back to the job I was doing prior to the request. This made me feel sad – and angry with myself. No doubt ladies who looked after young children have gained skill in multi-tasking under (for them) normal circumstances. I, however, had a wife who carried out many jobs as I studied, graded papers and worked hard to advance my career. In the past several months, I have learned to appreciate her efforts as never before.
Fourth, aides and nurses must remember constantly what a patient can do and what she or he can’t. My wife initially had almost no use of her right hand, though this is changing gradually in recent months. I tended to forget this, failing to help her do such things as putting a sweater on her right side quickly and without being asked.
Fifth, staff must learn to view things from the patient’s standpoint. My wife obviously has felt very frustrated that she has to rely on others for help that she did not need in the first 80+ years of her life. This can be embarrassing. And it can drive home the fact that she no longer can control her own life and surroundings as she had long done with great skill and care. Caregivers must patiently do what she asks, even if it seems inefficient or a bit wasteful, to help her regain a sense of what social scientists call “agency.”
All of this transpired in a context that had at least two bothersome features from the health-care worker’s standpoint.
For one thing, hospitals and nursing homes apparently are chronically understaffed – especially on weekends. I do not recall seeing a single nurse or aide stand or sit to take a deep breath.
Second, insurance companies caused particular frustration for therapists. Coverage would continue only if the staff concluded a patient was making progress – but not too much. Procedures seemed not to take into account that therapy is an unpredictable process – with progress occurring only in fits and spurts. Also, market forces seemed not to consider that therapy is often needed simply to maintain progress achieved to date. And morale may suffer when insurance coverage is terminated with comments suggesting a patient may have “hit the wall,” progressing as far as can be expected given her or his condition.
In sum, if someone creates a hall of fame for nurses, aides, and therapists, count me in as a supporter. I have come to admire these folks more than I can say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.