Sandusky Register. December 22, 2022.
Editorial: Bigotry thrives in Columbus
State education board members voted 10-7 last week to reject the proposed Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ students after months of delays, infighting and several hours of public testimony from dozens of students, parents, educators and others seeking the expanded protections.
In our view, this is not a vote driven by common sense, human compassion or what’s best for Ohio families. It is, rather, a vote driven by fear, bigotry and exaggerated concerns.
In June, on the 50th anniversary of Title IX — the landmark federal law that requires public schools to treat all students as equals regardless of gender — the Biden administration proposed updates to the law, like including full protections from sex-based harassment and protecting LGBTQ+ students “from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics,” the proposal states.
This is at the heart of the original intent of Title IX, to protect more vulnerable students from being lost and forgotten, discriminated against because of who they are. Opponents of expansion, however, don’t see it that way. In fact, they see it nearly in the opposite fashion. The board members who voted against expansion, in fact, were voting in favor of discrimination.
Some of the hateful hyperbole was stripped out from the resolution prior to the vote, but the net impact is still the same: It’s open season on LGBTQ+ students and their families thanks to the state education board. The argument that LGBTQ+ students competing in sporting contests would be too difficult to manage is just an excuse for this bigotry.
“We mourn the loss of schools and educators as trusted, safe spaces for children to turn to when grappling with complicated issues of identity and family dynamics,” said Cynthia Peeples, founding director of Honesty for Ohio Education. “We mourn for the loss of humanity from those state board of education members who chose partisan politics over their duty to protect the rights and safety of all Ohio children.”
We appreciate the sentiments expressed by Sandusky Schools superintendent Dan Rambler.
“Sandusky City Schools has a long history of supporting all students,” he said. “We know students thrive when their needs are met and when they are in an educational environment that is safe and healthy. Providing this safe learning space is a core value of our schools, community, students, families and staff members. Sandusky City Schools will continue to educate and prepare students for wonderful opportunities following graduation.”
We urge local school districts to reject the narrow-minded resolution of the state board and to accept that there are all kinds of families and everyone deserves equal treatment under the law and in our public education settings. Time, we’re sure, will eventually render this kind of bigotry to the trash bin of history. In the meantime, however, the way to fight it is through the proactive acceptance of others.
