Cleveland Plain Dealer. February 19, 2023.
Editorial: With retired Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor’s help, Ohio might finally boot politics from redistricting, get fair representation
Three cheers for Greater Cleveland Republican Maureen O’Connor, the recently retired chief justice of Ohio’s Supreme Court: She said earlier this month she wants to take part in an effort to remove partisan politics from the way Ohio draws its General Assembly and congressional districts — a reform that Ohio sorely needs.
“Now that I’m retired, I can be involved in efforts to maybe pass another constitutional amendment.” she told the Columbus Metropolitan Club on Feb. 1. “And this time the constitutional amendment de-politicizes the Redistricting Commission,” she said.
Various proposals are being discussed. But O’Connor has made it clear she believes independent districting commissions, whose members aren’t elected officials, are preferable to panels that include such officeholders:
“The Ohio Redistricting Commission should not be composed of people for whom the temptation may be too great to place political self-preservation above selfless service, regardless of party affiliation,” O’Connor wrote last year in an opinion overturning one map the existing commission proposed. “What is needed in Ohio is an independent redistricting commission,” she said, citing mapping panels in Arizona, California and Michigan that don’t include elected officials.
Last decade, however, that wasn’t the route Ohio followed. In 2015 (as to General Assembly districts) and 2018 (as to congressional districts), Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved the earlier amendments to which O’Connor referred. The General Assembly proposed each one.
In repeated litigation over the current districts the commission drew for last November’s election, O’Connor was the only Ohio Supreme Court Republican to side with Democratic challengers to those districts’ boundaries.
Nonetheless, thanks to the intervention of a federal court panel — composed of two judges appointed by a Republican president, one by a Democratic president — the GOP-drawn districts took effect for the 2022 election, leading to record GOP majorities in the General Assembly. That is, the 2015 and 2018 amendments turned out to be vain attempts to keep partisan politicking out of district-drawing, though Democrats did pick up one more U.S. House seat than they had held earlier. Districts must again be redrawn for 2024.
At the core of the processes set up by the 2015 and 2018 amendments is the nominally bipartisan Redistricting Commission. In practice it’s been anything but bipartisan.
Even Gov. Mike DeWine, a member of the commission’s GOP majority, has conceded that the district-drawing methods Ohio now uses must be replaced.
The Redistricting Commission is composed of two Republican state legislators; two Democratic state legislators; and three of Ohio’s elected statewide executive officeholders — DeWine; State Auditor Keith Faber; and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. That gives the Redistricting Commission a 5-2 GOP majority.
“(The commission) didn’t work, and we need to fix it,” DeWine recently told the (Toledo) Blade’s editorial page. “Taking (the process) out of the hands, frankly, of elected officials is probably a good idea. How we do that, though, to make sure it is done in an impartial way, is a difficult challenge.”
It’s not just a good idea, it’s an excellent idea, and several groups are working to draft a reform plan, then get it on Ohio’s statewide ballot. That’s no easy task, gathering roughly 450,000 voter signatures.
Specifics and timing are still under discussion. But a redistricting reform would likely be aimed at November 2024′s statewide ballot and have three core principles: No elected officials; political balance; and funding insulated from partisan manipulation.
Maureen O’Connor’s support for redistricting reform is commendable, and welcome, and will add keen insights in how to fix what is now Ohio’s broken method for drawing what should be fair legislative and congressional districts.
Youngstown Vindicator. February 19, 2023.
Editorial: Gov. DeWine’s jobs plan would aid state, Valley
The buzz of ongoing construction for Ohio One, Intel Corp.’s $200 billion semiconductor campus near Columbus, shows off to the nation the fruits of the Buckeye State’s labors in robust economic development.
Now, Gov. Mike DeWine is hot to supercharge that asset with a promising $250 billion initiative called the All Ohio Future Fund.
That fund plan is tucked inside DeWine’s $203 billion budget proposal for the state for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
State House and Senate members should waste no time in studying the proposal thoroughly, conducting informative hearings on it and presenting it to a vote before a June 30 deadline.
In short, the proposal calls for preparation of all critical infrastructure on large swaths of property for shovel-ready projects in every nook and cranny of Ohio. Such tasks could include clearing land, removing contaminants from properties, ensuring water and sewer connections are in place and building access roads to the sites.
Any or all of those site preparation chores could cost potential developers millions in start-up costs and months and years to complete.
Such costs and delays could be sufficient enough to scrub a massive job-creating project altogether.
From our perspective at this early stage, the All Oho Future Fund is appealing and worthy of serious consideration, particularly for its focus on preparedness and fairness.
In theory and practice, DeWine’s plan borrows from Kevin Costner’s classic line in the 1999 blockbuster film “Field of Dreams:” “If you build it, they will come.”
According to DeWine, “We’re seeing many companies calling us every single week and wanting to find sites.”
Too often, though, companies will look elsewhere because sites suitable for their needs are not readily available for rapid development in Ohio. Such missed opportunities must be avoided at all costs.
Another benefit of the plan is its geographic fairness. For decades now, legislators from the Mahoning Valley and other parts of the state have lamented how public dollars for public projects have gravitated disproportionately into the so-called 3 C’s of the state: Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, its three largest urban areas. Those outside the three coveted metropolises are then left to grovel over who gets the scraps left at the bottom of the barrel.
We’re pleased the governor has recognized that perception and addresses it forthrightly in the plan.
“My commitment to the people who don’t live in Cleveland, Columbus or Cincinnati, my commitment is, I made it very clear to JobsOhio, I made it very clear to our economic development people that these need to be spread out throughout the state,” the governor said in a recent teleconference with representatives from a group of Ohio newspaper journalists, including some from this newspaper.
We would hold the governor’s feet to the fire on that aspect of the plan, including development of at least one shovel-ready site in the Valley.
In addition to the Future proposal, DeWine also is requesting $300 million for capital improvements and equipment for career and technical centers and $150 million for so-called innovation hubs to partner businesses with universities to develop STEM education and 21st century job training.
Those additional investments sound warranted. Why, after all, build state-of-the-art businesses and factories without state-of-the-art employees trained to staff them?
Already, a coalition of Youngstown officials and business development organizations has formed to try to capture one of those hubs. The hub would be anchored in downtown Youngstown at America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, and would expand 3D printing technology research and learning.
To be sure, the governor’s All Ohio Future Plan very well could add more zing to the strong momentum already built in Mahoning and Trumbull counties in their cutting-edge industries of electric vehicles and additive manufacturing.
As such, DeWine’s plan merits strong bipartisan support in the state Legislature.
