Excerpts from recent editorials around Ohio
Youngstown Vindicator. March 17, 2023.
Editorial: Fear of losing home should be avoidable
There is much work to do if Ohio is to make the leap for which we all hope in the coming years. Among the problems still without a solution is the shortage of affordable housing. In fact, according to data from the Coalition of Homelessness and Housing in Ohio released Thursday, that problem is getting worse.
Cleveland.com reports the data showed for every 100 households with “extremely low income,” there are 40 affordable units. That is a 6 percent decrease from last year. Sharp increases in rent, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation across the board also are worsening the problem.
“This year we have legislation that would bolster the Ohio Housing Trust Fund and create a new state housing tax credit,” said COHHIO Executive Director Amy Riegel, according to cleveland.com. “Let’s not squander these opportunities to make home a reality for thousands of homeless families, low-income seniors, people with disabilities and other vulnerable Ohioans.”
Without enough housing being built (or too many buildings falling into dangerous disrepair), and without enough good-paying jobs to support monthly rent payments, the problem will spiral unless something breaks the cycle.
“With nearly 400,000 households spending over half their income on rent, many families are living on the edge,” Riegel said. “If a parent loses a job, gets sick or becomes pregnant, the family too often faces eviction and the prospects of homelessness.”
There is funding available for just the kind of one-time investments that might make that difference. There are also plenty of other good projects that could use a funding boost. But lawmakers must get their priorities in order, and access to affordable housing will help support the economy for which we are aiming. There’s no place like home, but too many Ohioans are waiting for the folks in Columbus to take the first step so they can get there.
Sandusky Register. March 15, 2023.
Editorial: Failing grades for lawmakers
It strikes us as painfully ironic that some of our area school districts are being financially smacked down — big time — by the continuing valuation dispute for the NEXUS pipeline. For Edison Schools, the loss is around $700,000 just this year. For other districts like Margaretta and Perkins, spreadsheets also cannot be completed until the dispute is settled.
The 256-mile, 36-inch interstate natural gas transmission pipeline is designed to transport up to 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from eastern Ohio to an existing pipeline system to interconnects in southeastern Michigan. That is a moneymaker for the company, no doubt, because the appetite for clean-burning relatively inexpensive natural gas is never-ending.
Local communities — desperate for secure funding for local schools — approved construction of the pipeline through their communities based on much higher evaluations. The company contends those valuations — for a variety of reasons — are incorrect and need to be lowered. In hindsight, that would seem to have been a predictable outcome.
The county auditors in 12 of the 13 Ohio counties agreed to a figure of $950 million, but Lorain County appealed and the money is stuck no man’s land, where it isn’t available to school districts.
It’s not clear to us how the valuations were reached or where the number should be. But what is clear is that state lawmakers have not made secure funding for our schools a priority, which hurts public education in the state. What lawmakers have accomplished in the past three decades is to shift more and more of the financial burden on local taxpayers, through a funding system the Ohio Supreme Court found to be unlawful and unfair.
And despite a court order to fix it, lawmakers haven’t. This is the job lawmakers are sent to Columbus to fix, developing effective, fair and progressive policy to positively impact education in the state. But it requires wise, mature leadership, which, unfortunate as it is, isn’t a common commodity in Columbus. It’s been gerrymandered out.
Instead of developing creative solutions to improve public education in Ohio through sound funding and new revenue sources, lawmakers act as if they are Puritan reformers slapping a ruler to their hand, lecturing education professionals about standards of conduct, standards which they know little about.
Instead of supporting public education, they reroute funding to private institutions while acting aghast at real life in classrooms when it makes them uncomfortable.
Instead of funding solutions they propose legislation to arm teachers, censor history classes and monitor language.
Instead of finding ways to improve education, they pass legislation to consolidate power and institutionalize education as a political weapon.
Voters must see past their rhetoric and hold them accountable.
