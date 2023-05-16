A bill recently introduced into the Ohio House will upend how students learn civics, history, economics and geography in the state. It is a Trojan Horse brought in by hyper-partisan players in this latest stage of the culture wars. As a social studies teacher for the last 30 years, I have seen the discipline change rather dramatically, and it has been for the better, much better.
Today students learn how to think critically — not just about names, dates and places. The curriculum endorsed in HB103 takes us far back to the time of sage-on-the-stage rote teaching of social studies.
The Civics Alliance is seeking to replace the current Ohio Social Studies Standards with American Birthright: The Civic Alliance’s Model Curriculum K-12 Social Studies Standards. Even a cursory reading of these standards shows glaring omissions. They would have us abandon teaching any social studies skills and concepts, in favor of facts, which to them, “... stocks their minds with dates, persons and places.”
According to the document, this organization has written American Birthright not only for departments of education but also for “governors, state legislators, school boards, grassroots activists — indeed for every American citizen.” It seems that they forgot about students. The current Ohio social studies standards are very student-centered, which is a good thing. The Civic Alliance seeks to eliminate, “action civics, so-called ‘anti-racism,’ civic engagement, critical race theory, current events learning, inquiry-based learning, media literacy, project-based learning, social-emotional learning, and virtually any pedagogy that claims to promote ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ or ‘social justice.’” They want to remove collaboration in a time when employers’ needs are just the opposite–they seek employees who can respond in an increasingly diverse workplace, and work with all colleagues.
Such instruction would set us back 60 years and make the classroom a teacher-centered space where students would line up in neat rows, listen, take notes, and regurgitate facts back on a test, rewarding only those who test well. Research has found over and over again that this is not the best way for students to learn social studies. Since I have been teaching, we have moved from this to a scene where the teacher facilitates learning, and students are active, engaged, and learning by doing. While the nostalgia of taking us back to the good old days may seem like progress to some, I assure you it is not.
American Birthright states, “Every student should be educated to be another Harry Truman — a high school graduate, who without ever graduating from college, has a solid grasp of history…” While it may sound comforting to some, I teach digital natives, many of whom have had electronic devices in their hands since before they could walk. They require engagement and they are very capable of becoming lifelong learners who learn the facts AND the skills. How will our youth see through all the mis- and disinformation without good media literacy skills? How would one learn empathy and compassion armed only with dates, persons, and places?
I urge you to use the skills you yourself have learned in your social studies education to assess HB 103 for yourself and seriously consider whether or not you want the next generation — those who are growing up in the 21st century, a time when the world is accelerating faster than ever, AI is exploding, and we’re looking to Mars — to be armed with a 1901 high school graduation. Make sure this Trojan Horse doesn’t get through the gate.
Bill Hilt is president of the Ohio Council for the Social Studies, which advocates for the vital role of social studies teaching and learning in all classrooms and communities to best prepare learners to undertake this nation’s highest office, that of office of citizen in a democracy.
