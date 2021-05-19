The story of the Bellar family and the alleged abuse that took place within the family home is shocking, not only to the community at large, but also to the editorial team at The Athens Messenger. Though we report the news on a daily basis, we are not desensitized towards the pain and suffering of others – especially the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community.
The topics of sexual abuse, incest, and a potential cult need to be handled carefully and with a sensitive eye, as the apparent victims are children who have already been through a horrible situation.
The Athens Messenger will be reporting on the ongoing Bellar case, seeing it through to its end. We will be bringing you the most up-to-date information as soon as we have verified facts. Cases of this nature often lend themselves to rumors and as always, we only print facts that have been confirmed.
We also will be approaching this story with sensitivity, as is our in-house practice when it comes to a sexual assault cases. Only details that are pertinent to the story will be included. Graphic details outlined in court documents may be alluded to, rather than explicitly reported.
If you have any information regarding this case, please reach out to us at info@athensmessenger.com.
Any survivors of sexual abuse seeking help can reach out to The Athens County Child Advocacy Center, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization providing services to children who are survivors of sexual abuse and their families through coordinated interagency investigation, intervention, education and advocacy. For more information please visit our website at: www.athenscac.org. Locally, the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program can be reached at 740-591-4266. More information about SAOP can be found at https://www.saopseoh.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.