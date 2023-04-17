The Baileys Trail System and the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) have been a dream come true for Chauncey and, without the collaboration with ORCA, we would still be without hope of re-energizing our economy.
It is critical that Athens City Council continue to support ORCA through membership. Over $13 million in capital improvements through grants has been Chauncey's biggest benefit from the Baileys because of the compelling story that we can tell of a small community finding a new purpose through outdoor recreation but we hope in the years to come, as we rebuild infrastructure, that our new economy will begin to take shape.
In the meantime, Chauncey does not receive any increase in tax revenue in correlation with the Baileys that could justify us being able to pay a more significant membership fee to support ORCA. Athens County through sales tax and Athens City through income tax should be seeing much more revenue in correlation to the Baileys Trail System than we ever will.
Additionally, Chauncey will never be able to capture even a fraction of the demand from Baileys tourism due to the limitations of our infrastructure so Athens is already positioned to be the main beneficiary. We see our contribution to ORCA and the local outdoor recreation industry as a whole by providing land management of the 120 acres we own for the main trailhead, advocacy of the Baileys & outdoor rec, and capital improvements to the Village to make it more desirable for tourism to the Baileys. For a village of 1,000 residents with a 32% poverty rate, no income tax, and low property values due to being 75% in the floodplain, we feel this is the best that we can do for now.
While COVID provided the Baileys Trail System with unprecedented funding opportunities, ORCA is still very much in its infancy with only recently hiring additional staff to help Executive Director Jessie Powers grow ORCA and they need that security from larger members to give them time to create that growth. The smaller ORCA members like Chauncey sincerely appreciate and rely on Athens City and Athens County to make ORCA possible. The ACG funding has helped energize SE Ohio around outdoor recreation and in seeing the value of ORCA's mission, so I have full confidence that ORCA membership is on the cusp of great growth.
Jessie's leadership has been nothing short of incredible and she cares deeply about area communities and staying true to their culture while bringing a project that has been our first economic catalyst since our coal mine closed in the 1950's. She's now built a team around her that can give her the bandwidth to go bigger than just the Baileys but the Baileys was always intended to be the flagship project that would show what outdoor recreation is capable of doing for our regional economy. I've been serving as Vice Chair to the Board of ORCA since 2020 but I started participating in Baileys discussions in 2018 as a Council Member for Chauncey. It was said back in 2018 that it would take many years to build this project and see the full potential that it's capable of. Chauncey and ORCA have already surpassed all of those expectations but we need more time and the membership fee is what is providing that.
It's more than just economic opportunity that we are talking about here, because the physical and mental health benefits that the Baileys Trail System is providing is worth rejoicing too. A gentleman reached out to tell me about how he works remotely but lives in Columbus and he wants to relocate to our area and start a non-profit in Chauncey. His son tragically passed away last year and he said the only way he's been managing his grief has been his weekend getaways to the Baileys Trail System which is he said "is the best mountain biking destination in Ohio even before its fully built out".
Because of the Baileys giving him that lifeline, he wanted to take the insurance settlement from his son's passing and use it towards improving the quality of life for children in Chauncey. I get phone calls and emails with stories like this often. I feel fortunate to get to hear them and they are much more meaningful than statistics could ever display.
